Chubby Brown set for fresh seaside date

Veteran comic Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown is set to end his latest UK tour with a seaside date in Blackpool.

The Yorkshire-born stand up – branded Britain’s ‘lewdest, crudest and boldest’ comic – has made over 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning over 40 years.

And he will be rounding off his latest round-Britain run at Viva.

The show will be on Friday April 14 and tickets are on sale now.

Best known for his controversial humour and patchwork clown suit, he is a well-known name in Blackpool having performed at the Winter Gardens.

From October he will perform 12 weeks of regular shows at Viva.

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown began performing his own stand-up in Stoke on Trent in 1976, where he was talent spotted by Bernard Manning.

He will be celebrating growing old disgracefully, and four decades on the stage with a 27-date national tour which takes in venues as far afield as Edinburgh and Margate.

For further details on the Viva show call (01253) 297 297.