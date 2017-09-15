Cheap September thrills for FY and PR residents at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Fylde coast thrillseekers can enjoy a day out at the Pleasure Beach with a special deal this month.

All FY and PR postcode residents can claim two for one wristbands, costing £16.95, if they book in advance online before the end of September.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: “We are always looking at new ways to offer our visitors a great value day out.

“We hope that lots of locals will take advantage of this two-for-one wristband offer and enjoy a fantastic fun day out”

The amusement park challenges visitors to test their nerve on Red Arrows Skyforce, ‘which will have you spinning, swirling and exciting your senses while your fellow pilots take control of their own flights’.

A spokesman added: “Experience the breathtaking views and adrenaline thrills on the UK’s tallest roller coaster, The Big One then turn your world upside down on classic looping coaster, Revolution.

“For action-packed family fun, Nickelodeon Land is the place to be. Nickelodeon Land is a six-acre area of Pleasure Beach, home to 12 rides and attractions where guests can rub shoulders with famous Nick characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, and Paw Patrol.”

Visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com and book wristbands for any date up to Saturday, September 30, excluding September 23, enter with LOCALFY or LOCALPR. Proof of address is required on wristband collection.