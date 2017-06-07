Cancelled event ‘will go ahead next year’

The organisers of a three-day music festival which has been cancelled have vowed to stage it next year.

Fleetwood Celebration was proposed to be held on land previously used as the car park of the Stena ferry operation, off Dock Street, from July 14 to 16.

But the team behind the event say they were advised to pull it from a Wyre licensing committee hearing because of the large number of objections.

The final day was due to coincide with another established Fleetwood event, Tram Sunday, on July 16.

Jim Hodgkinson, one of the main organisers of the event, said: “I was very disappointed that local pubs had expressed their objections to it, and they weren’t the only ones.

“In trying to organise this event, things did move very quickly and perhaps next time it will be better to get the licence sorted out first and then take it from there.

“This would have been brilliant for Fleetwood, local people are crying out for the town to have a live music event that could even be as good as Lytham Festival.

“We won’t give up, we intend to start planning for it now and get the festival on next year.”

Bands such as Marquis Drive from Staffordshire, The Jackobins from Liverpool and Apollo Junction were lined up to perform on one of the nights.

But local pubs and businesses raised concerns that large numbers of people attending could potentially cause problems with disorder.