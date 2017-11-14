Calling all budding young artists!  How about this for an early Christmas present?

The Gazette, in conjunction with Harry Ramsden at the Tower, are giving children across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre the chance to win a sack of presents for Christmas plus a slap up family meal worth £100 courtesy of Harry Ramsden! To have the chance to win, all you have to do is paint or draw a picture of Santa Claus!

We will feature the top entries in The Gazette in December and the drawing judged the best by our panel of judges will win a bumper bag of goodies in time for Christmas plus the family meal. Two runners up will also win a Harry Ramsden’s meal voucher worth £50.

Paint Santa 2017

So if you are 12 years old or under, grab your paintbrush or felt tips now and get to work! You can make your drawing as colourful or sparkly as you like!

To enter, simply send your drawing with details of your name, address, age and telephone number (and the name of your school) clearly written on the reverse, to Paint Santa, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool FY4 2DP.

Closing date for entries is Friday December 15. All entries must be no bigger than A4 size portrait style. Usual Gazette competition rules apply. Prize meals must be taken before January 31st 2018.

A word from our sponsor: Proud to serve Blackpool

This festive season, Blackpool's Harry Ramsden restaurant is once again proud to sponsor the Gazette’s festive competition, open to the children in the community and Kim Jackson General Manager of Harry Ramsden at Blackpool Tower says;

“We are delighted to be involved with the Gazette’s festive competition because more than any other time of year, Christmas should be all about children. We’d encourage as many local youngsters as possible to take part again, as we’re looking forward to displaying many of the entries throughout the restaurant. I know that viewing the youngsters’ colourful Christmas scenes brings even more Christmas cheer to our diners during the festive season!”

For almost 90 years, Harry Ramsden has been the name most associated with the generations’ favourite dish – great British Fish and Chips. Every day at Harry’s in the Blackpool Tower, as well as serving the plate-mates who’ve made us world famous, there’s so much more in the menu to suit all the family. And with its modern design, fun “Selfie pod”, LED screens, smoothie and juice bars, craft beer, gin and cocktail bars, not to mention the most amazing food, Harry’s is the ideal place for a fun family feast, all year long!