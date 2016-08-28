Call to revive carnival spirit

A community group is set to bring a taste of the Rio Carnival to the resort after winning a £10,000 lottery grant.

The Blackpool Carnival Group is urging everyone to get behind the event, which aims to revive the tradition of the Lions’ Carnivals which ended in 2008.

The grant is great but it is just the start. We need the whole community to get behind this Geoff Moore

Organisers are calling on all Blackpool schools, children’s groups, sports groups, adult organisations and businesses to enter a troop into the Carnival Parade which will go on foot from North Pier to South Pier.

They are also inviting musicians and groups to play at the central stage on the Waterloo Road Headland.

Donna Jackson, chairman of the carnival committee, said: “The carnival will have an international flavour representing the culture of many of the people now living in Blackpool and the North of England from other cultures. We are in talks with groups to engage Hindu dancers, Chinese lions, Caribbean food and so much more.”

Susanne Johnson, chairman of the South Beach Beacons, which is part of the organising group along with AFRA, the Afro-Caribbean group and the resort’s Hindu Society, said the idea was to have fun and attract more visitors to the area.

She said: “The Lions staged a regular carnival for many years and there was one organised by councillors Tony Lee and Ian Fowler a few years ago but we want this to be an annual attraction.

“Gaining this funding from the Lottery fund is part of our improvement activities for the South Beach area.

“We hope to bring people to this area of Blackpool to invigorate it, but also to gather people from both this area and the other areas of Blackpool to boost community spirit and local pride.”

Geoff Moore, from the Canberra Hotel and one of the South Beach Beacons, said: “The grant is great but it is just the start. We need the whole community to get behind this. “This is about having fun and creating something new for Blackpool another reason to visit and for visitors to stay longer. If people are staying longer it is better for the economy.”

Anyone interested can contact BlackpoolCarnival@Yahoo.co.uk