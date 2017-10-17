Call to enter Blackpool festive tree event

Businesses and organisations in Blackpool are being urged to take part in the Winter Gardens’ Christmas Tree festival.

The event bought in more than £1,000 last year which helped pay for the restoration of the Empress Ballroom Wurlitzer organ and the purchase of 50 vintage chairs.

It will take place in the Derham Lounge and in the Grand Vestibule from Thursday November 23 to Sunday 26. The trees and decorations may be real, artificial or hand-made and will be judged by the general public over the four days.

To enter a tree costs £10 which will be refunded – along with the prize – to the winning entry.

For details email elainesmithmbe@outlook.com or betty.bradford@btinternet.com