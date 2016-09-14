Bon Iver to play the Empress Ballroom

Bon Iver have announced a European Tour for 2017, including a date at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom.

The indie-folk band are taking to the road for the first time since 2012, to promote their upcoming album ‘22, A Million’, which will be released on Friday, September 30.

They’ll play the Empress Ballroom as the first date on the UK leg of the tour on Friday, February 10.

Their set will probably include new singles ‘22 (OVER S∞∞N)’, ‘10 d E A T h b R E a s T’ and ‘33 “GOD ”’, alongside classics such as ‘Skinny Love’.

Before the tour, frontman Justin Vernon, The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner and others will be curating a two-day music event at Funkhaus in Berlin. Over 80 artists will feature, including all members of Bon Iver, POLIÇA, Alt-J, Nils Frahm and The Staves.

Tickets for Bon Iver’s show at the Empress Ballroom will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 16 and will be available from http://boniver.org/tour

Bon Iver UK tour dates, 2017

February 10 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

February 12, Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

February 13, Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

February 15, Roundhouse, London

February 16, Roundhouse, London

February 19, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London