Bobby’s variety show is a sell-out

A variety show in aid of installing a patient garden at Clifton Hospital in St Annes has sold out.

The event at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday, February 1, has been arranged by comedian Bobby Ball, who decided to raise funds following a visit to the hospital during Dementia Awareness Week.

The show will feature the likes of ex-Coronation Street actress and dementia campaigner Sally Lindsay, Phoenix Nights star Ted Robbins and legendary comic Mick Miller.

Bobby said: “We have sold out and we are very excited to be doing the show at Lowther Pavilion for people living with dementia. Thanks to everyone for supporting us.”

Lowther Trust chairman Tim Lince added: “It is great news for Clifton Hospital that this show has sold out so fast.”