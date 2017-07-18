Blackpool to strike up the band for carnival

Bands, dancers and performers from the Fylde Coast and right across the region will be bringing a touch of the Caribbean to Blackpool Prom this Sunday.

The organisers of the Blackpool Carnival say they have had inquiries from up and down the country from people wanting to come along

for the weekend to see the parade.

Chairman of Blackpool Carnival Committee, Donna Jackson said the first carnival in Blackpool since 2008 was much bigger than the organisers had ever expected.

She said: “We have been taking calls from people looking for accommodation for the whole weekend, we have people asking for travel information and all these people are going to need to be fed and watered in Blackpool.

“It is adding something to Blackpool’s offer that it has not had for a while.

“We have gone from being a small event with no money organised by a handful of people to a huge event that is being talked about right across the county.

“The committee is made up of members of the local community and businesses looking to bring something special to South Shore.

“We have bands and groups and organisations travelling from all over the county and further afield and they are coming to this carnival because it is Blackpool and has something extra to offer.

“We will have Blackpool’s first ever carnival royalty and the queens’ arena will be lovely with others coming from carnivals across the county.

“It’s set to be a brilliant day. And to hear that groups are planning their face painting, children are excitedly making their shakers, and parents are busy making costumes, all in preparation for carnival day, is making all the committee’s hard work worth while.

“So we just need the people of Blackpool to come along and have fun on the day.”

The parade, featuring performers including the Accrington Pipe Band, Poco Loco and the Belly Dance Dolls, Eclipse Majorettes plus many local schools, businesses bands and dance troupes, starts at noon at Central Pier and will make its way south to the Waterloo Headland.

Entertainment starts there at 1pm and runs throughout the afternoon featuring the likes of the Pantonic Steel Band and local award winning stars Urban Dodgers Street Dancers.

The idea originally was started by the South Beach Beacons to boost the local area after winning lottery funding, but the organisers want to make it an annual event to attract people to take part and watch from across the region.

Anyone interested in helping the organisers make the carnival a regular event can contact them through the website www.blackpool-carnival.com where more information on the carnival and parade can also be found.