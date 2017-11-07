Blackpool set for food and flowers spectacular

A major national flower show returns to Blackpool this week for a three-day extravaganza.

Celebrity chefs and top class flower arrangers are set to appear at the Winter Gardens for the Festive Flower and Food Show.

It is the flagship event for the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies and follows on from the success of the inaugural Festive Flower and Food Show in the resort in 2015.

It will run from Thursday until Saturday and will feature demonstrations from Peter Sidwell from Channel 4’s Lakes on a Plate; Nisha Katona, founder of Mowgli Street Food; and Ed Baines from ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish and Sunday Feast.

Mig Kimpton, show manager, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Blackpool to the unique surroundings of the Winter Gardens, creating an enormous show to showcase the work of designers, flower arrangers and crafters.”

More than 300 floral exhibits in the modern style will be on show plus presentations in a design theatre, floral workshops, a floral catwalk, the Designer of the Year competition and children’s workshops.

The show will feature a number of workshops on all three days, run by some of the leading names in the flower arranging industry.

The event takes place at the Winter Gardens, on Church Street, from 9.30am to 6pm on all three days.