Blackpool Prom to host recovery walk

Thousands of people are walking along Blackpool Promenade today to celebrate their recovery from addiction.

The resort is hosting the 2017 Favor UK Recovery Walk, which takes place in a different town or city each year for people who have suffered from issues such as alcoholism and drug abuse.

Around 5,000 people were expected to take part in the walk leaving South Pier at noon and reaching the Winter Gardens at about 1pm.

Entertainment is being held both in St John’s Square and in the Pavilion Theatre, inside the Winter Gardens.

Carole Houston, of Horizon, the council-funded drug, alcohol and sexual health service for Blackpool, said: “This is a hugely positive event with people from across the country coming to Blackpool to take part in the Recovery Walk.”