Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2017: Everything you need to know

Blackpool is gearing up for another big night as the resort’s famous Illuminations are switched on tomorrow (Friday, September 1, 2017)

A Star Trek link up will be the inter-galactic climax to the ceremony which kicks off at 4.30pm on the Tower Festival Headland with a showcase of Blackpool talent.

MTV presenter, DJ and fashionista Becca Dudley will host proceedings.

The MTV music channel has also announced an hour-long Garage Anthems set, starting at 5.30pm, featuring club classics from a new compilation album performed by DJ Luck, MC Neat and Oxide and Neutrino.

Headline acts Example and DJ Wire, Conor Maynard, Diversity and Louisa Johnson will then keep the party buzzing. The concert also sees the return of Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski, who took last year’s event by storm.

In a move away from the traditional personality turning the Lights on, the big switch-on at 9pm will feature a Star Trek sequence with Ashley Banjo and Diversity calling on some spectacular inter-galactic help.

The Switch-On event is free for people who won a wristband in a ballot that attracted more than 100,000 applications.

Meanwhile arrangements have also been put in place to ensure a proposed rail strike does not put a dampner on people’s enjoyment of the night.

Blackpool Council is providing free parking between 4pm and midnight on its pay and display car parks, excluding Talbot Road Car Park, as more people are expected to arrive by car due to the industrial action set to disrupt services operated by Northern Rail.

A spokesperson for VisitBlackpool said: “Northern Rail will be operating reduced services into the resort between 7am and early evening on Friday, with the last service departing Blackpool at 7.40pm.

“That means if you travel into the resort by rail for the Switch-On concert that evening, you will need to make alternative arrangements to get home.

“Train services that do run are expected to be very busy.

“In order to assist Switch-On visitors, Blackpool Council will be giving free use of all of its pay-and-display car parks between 4pm and midnight.”

The full order for tonight is: 4.30pm, Blackpool Introduces talent showcase; 5.30pm, MTV Base Garage Anthems; 6.30pm, R3Wire & Varski; 7.15pm, Louisa Johnson; 8pm, Conor Maynard; 8.30pm, Diversity; 9pm, Star Trek Switch-On; 9.10pm, Example and DJ Wire.

Planning your trip:

Northern Rail strike action is expected during the weekend, further details can be found on here or you can check your station here

Travelling in by car:

In order to assist Switch-On visitors, Blackpool Council will be giving free use of all of its pay-and-display car parks between 4pm and midnight on Friday 1 September (excluding Talbot Road Car Park). You can view the list of car parks at www.visitblackpool.com/parking

Staying over

Blackpool has a wide range of visitor accommodation at prices to suit all budgets. You can view a list of recommended accommodation at www.visitblackpool.com/accommodation

