Blackpool cinema in charity Hacienda film night

A touch of Madchester is set to come to Blackpool next month with a film about one of the north’s most iconic nightclubs, 20 years after its closure.

The Regent Cinema is to stage a special Hacienda night with a documentary film, music, poetry and a Q&A session with the film producer.

Entitled, Do You Own The Dançefloor? the film tells the story of what happened after the Hacienda closed in June 1997 and what happened to the people and the decor of the club which attracted clubbers from all over the world.

Interviewees include Hacienda DJs Mike Pickering and Graeme Park who appeared at this year’s Lytham festival with the Hacienda Classical show.

It also features Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order who was also at Lytham earlier this summer.

Tickets cost £10 and half of that will be donated to Cancer Research and Kidneys for Life.

Regent owner Rick Taylor said: “If you were around at the time, the Hacienda was a cultural phenomena, a bit like the way the iphone is with kids today.

“We are an independent cinema and indy films like this are what we are supposed to be about. Our core audience tends to be aged 35 to 50 and that fits with the time.”

The club was famously decorated in a minimalist urban style by interiors guru Ben Kelly including motorway cat’s eyes, traffic bollards and black and yellow hazard signs. When it closed to be made into flats, an auction was held for much of the interior with Peter Hook doing a stint as auctioneer.

The film director and producer Chris Hughes, from Bolton, was there and bought a piece of the dance floor.

He said: “The documentary isn’t just about the Haçienda. It’s also about the people so affected by their times there, that they had to come to Manchester to bid for bricks, toilets, exit signs and even pieces of the hallowed dance floor.

“I love hearing about people who are passionate about anything, they’re the most interesting kind of people. And people who own parts of the Hacienda…I’ve found have such great stories to tell, that they tell with such passion.

“After the first interview we just wanted to meet more and more of them to hear why they felt they wanted to own part of a nightclub.”

The night will will also include music before and after the screening together with poetry read by Trevor Meaney.