Blackpool car fans get first look at new TVR

The long-awaited new car carrying the name TVR with its long association with Blackpool, has at last been unveiled three years after the company’s revival was officially announced.

Businessman Les Edgar bought the name from Nikolai Smolenski in 2013 and has since worked with noted formula one car designer Gordon Murray to come up with a 200mph sports car said to be capable of 0 to 100mph in just over six seconds.

The new TVR Griffith unveiled at the Goodwood Festival. The photograph was taken by John Bailie of Poulton who travelled down with a group of former TVR staff and fans plus former owner of the company Martin Lilley.

With extensive use of carbon fibre in its construction it is light and has an aerodynamic underside to hold the car to the road at speed and, as a result, has stylish side exhausts. The engine is a five litre V8 with tweaks by Gordon Murray and the team to give it extra power - up to 400 bhp per tonne power to weight ratio. It has a six speed manual gearbox.

Sadly the car will not be produced in Blackpool but rather from a purpose built factory in Ebbw Vale, South Wales.

But it carries a name long associated with TVR , The Griffith. Two earlier versions of the Griffith were produce in Blackpool in the glory days of the company with many people believing that the 1991 version was perhaps the definitive TVR.

It was unveiled at the Goodwood Revival festival and fans and former TVR makers, including former owner Martin Lilley travelled down to take a look.