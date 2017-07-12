Bingo fans can go bonkers in Tower Ballroom

It’s a venue more accustomed to quaint tea dances, but Blackpool Tower Ballroom is set to host a new night out phenomenon.

Bongo’s Bingo are coming to the resort promising ‘magic and mayhem’ in the iconic venue.

Jonny Bongo heads the party at Bongo's Bingo, which is coming to Blackpool

The ‘bingo-rave phenomenon’ has swept the UK with their party nights including rave anthems, dance-offs and audience participation.

The concept launched in Liverpool two years ago, and the team has just come back to the UK from a sold-out tour of Australia - which saw their Sydney show sell out in less than five minutes, and there’s a weekly Ibiza residency running through the summer.

Kenny Mew, general manager of The Blackpool Tower, said the team was looking forward to welcoming Bongo’s Bingo on Friday, August 4.

“The Blackpool Tower, and the Ballroom in particular, is a perfect place for Bongo’s Bingo,” he said.

A typical scene at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, which is set to be transformed into a Bongo's Bingo party venue

“The Ballroom is a truly iconic destination in the resort and we can’t wait to welcome Bongo’s Bingo fans to experience it this summer.

“It will be a great night and we can’t wait to play.”

A spokesman for Bongo’s Bingo said: “In just over two raucous years Bongo’s Bingo has become a pivotal part of the country’s cultural landscape, with wild scenes taking place each night across the UK as the team move from city to city.

“It is fast becoming a true phenomenon, one which has already re-shaped how people enjoy themselves and perhaps most importantly it brings a sense of unadulterated fun and escapism to going out.

“The shows continue to sell out in advance, with a vibrant mix of players flocking in from far and wide for the riotous reinvention of a particularly unique and fond British pastime.

“Bongo’s Bingo features rave anthems, dance-offs, plenty of audience participation and lots of dancing on tables, but it also challenges the more traditional concepts of going out. Is it a show? Is it a rave? Is it a club? It is actually bingo?

“It’s a bit of them all and much more, with a very distinct identity all of its own.”

Tickets are available from www.bongosbingo.co.uk.