Ballet company brings traditional Russian style

There’s a seasonal treat in store for lovers of the ballet this winter.

The Russian State Ballet and Orchestra of Siberia will be back in Blackpool for their annual visit, bringing classical ballets to the Grand Theatre.

The Nutcracker, presented by Russian State Ballet of Siberia

The acclaimed ballet company will present The Snow Maiden, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake from January 12 to 14 at the Church Street theatre.

A spokesman said: “The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality.

“The soloists and corps de ballet delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and beautiful costumes as each storyline unfolds to the live accompaniment of the orchestra.

“For the 2018 season, the Company will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.”

Based on a traditional folk-tale, The Snow Maiden follows a young girl kept away from the outside world by Father Frost as she dances into the human world.

A festive classic, The Nutcracker sees a young girl swept off to a world of living dolls, a mouse king and a nutcracker prince. And Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet, plays out to Tchaikovsky’s haunting score.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences. Touring the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting, for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”