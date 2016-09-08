Aussies to kick off Blackpool fireworks bonanza

Teams from Australia, Slovakia and USA will go head-to-head in this year’s World Fireworks Championships in Blackpool, it has been announced.

A team from Canada, Feux D’Artifice Orion, won the prestigious prize last year, seeing off competition from challengers from France and China.

This year will see one of Australia’s leading pyrotechnic companies, Skylighter FireworX battle it out in a bid to win the title against Slovakia’s Privatex Pyro team and USA’s, Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks which was founded in 1895.

The free annual events are among the most popular features in Blackpool’s calendar, featuring displays synchronised to music from talented engineers.

This year’s events take place every Friday from tomorrow with Australia kicking things off before the Slovakian team take to the stage on September 16 followed by USA on September 23.

The winner will be announced during a finale event on September 30 which features a display from the UK’s Titanium Fireworks.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The World Firework Championships are a firm favourite in the Blackpool calendar.

“They are always incredibly popular and attract tens of thousands of people to the Promenade.

“It makes for a perfect way to start the weekend for those visiting the event and is also an incredibly skilful and serious technical competition.

“It’s fantastic to continue to host such a prestigious event and I look forward to seeing the teams in actions this year.”

Rock FM will provide entertainment on the night.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of local judges including Coun Campbell, Peter Sedgewick, owner of Blackpool’s piers and Cheryl Tchobanian from The Beach House Bistro and Bar who again are sponsoring and hosting the judging area this year.

The fireworks will, as in previous years, be fired from North Pier with build up from 7.30pm and shows starting at 8.30pm.

This year, after the show, 3D projection shows will be displayed on to the front of the Blackpool Tower buildings from the start of September as part of the Lightpool project.

All three of the films will be available to watch for free from the Comedy Carpet several times every night, with extra performances at weekends and over the October half term.

The Illuminations will shine to November 6.

All displays and start times are subject to suitable weather conditions.