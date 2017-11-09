Strictly star Ruth eyes ballroom bonanza

Strictly’s Ruth Langsford says she is desperate to reach Blackpool Tower Ballroom a week on Saturday.

The 57-year-old said: “I’m this close now to being in Blackpool maybe, which would be incredible. Actually, I’d like to do that for Anton (Du Beke) because he’s the ballroom king, he needs to be in Blackpool.”

She added: “I enjoy doing the comedy and Anton is very funny as everyone knows. We have got a very similar sense of humour so we tend to do these comedy ones because they happen quite naturally between us.

“I think I have improved a bit and I’d like to show people I’ve improved a bit more hopefully.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.45pm on Saturday.