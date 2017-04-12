Home is where art is

Two artists who grew up in Garstang will have their work shown at a two week exhibition.

John Sharp and Ian Bateson now live in Manchester and Canada, respectively, but will return home to show their artwork, which entitled Origins.

John Sharp's piece for the Origins exhibition

John says his work is based on places and objects across the globe including London’s Soho as well as waterfalls and viaducts, and will be shown in Lancaster’s The Storey Gallery.

Ian said: “John and I discussed the possibility of returning to our roots to host this group show in early 2016. I wanted to take a snap shot of my work created using digital tools from 2013 to 2016 which in no way reflects the entire body of my output.”

Both are former Lancaster University students and John said: “It’s a pleasure to exhibit at the Storey where Ian Bateson and I were students in the 1970s.”

The exhibition runs from June 1 to June 14.

Ian Batesons piece for the Origins exhibition at The Storey in Lancaster