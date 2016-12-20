Hearts melted by magical show

Review

It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen the iconic film The Snowman, it’s still just as magical.

And having an incredible 26-piece live orchestra to accompany the screening of the timeless classic in Blackpool Tower Ballroom is just the icing on the Christmas cake.

Based on the book by Raymond Briggs, the tale follows a young boy whose snow creation comes to life at midnight, taking him on an adventure to see Father Christmas.

The orchestra’s performance of Howard Blake’s soundtrack was simply breathtaking while eleven-year-old Livs Ball, who attends Hambleton Primary Academy, mesmerised the audience with her angelic performance of Walking in the Air.

It wasn’t only the wonderful animation and live music that warmed the hearts of the audience, which packed the ballroom up to the top balcony. The stunning show, by Carrot Productions, opened with a beautiful Christmas overture, featuring well known festive songs such as Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells. Then the audience was treated to the traditional tale of Cinderella.

The narrator delivered a lively version of the rags to riches story, while young Blackpool singer Neve Thomas, 12, performed a lovely rendition of Close Your Eyes.

Next up the double bass player took centre stage to give an alternative introduction to the orchestra family - from the “sideways pea shooter” (flute) to the “naked piano” (harp).

And the orchestra’s performance of The Snowman’s Waltz filled the room with joy as younger members of the audience couldn’t resist joining the Snowman himself for a dance. It was a delight from start to finish; there’s simply no better way to start the countdown to Christmas.