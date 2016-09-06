Fylde coast photographers lens a hand for card to show off resort

Fylde coast photographers could make their precious snaps become the image of Blackpool this year.

Mayor of Blackpool Kath Rowson is encouraging residents to send in their best photos of the resort as part of a competition to be on the front of the annual civic Christmas card.

A snowy Christmas scene in Blackpool  can you do better?

The Mayor’s Christmas card is sent out as a festive greeting from Blackpool to dignitaries, business leaders and community leaders throughout the town, as well as being sent to twin town Bottrop, as well as Her Majesty the Queen and the Prime Minister.

This year the selection has been opened up to the town’s army of amateur photographers.

The images must show Blackpool off as a resort and retain a seasonal theme with the winning entry being picked by the Mayor herself.

As well as seeing their chosen design on the front of the card, the winning photographer will also scoop a special Christmas prize, with a family ticket to go and watch Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations at the Winter Gardens, as well as a free visit around Illuminasia.

To submit your image, email it to civic.office@blackpool.gov.uk before 30 October with your name and the subject ‘Christmas card competition’.

You must also give confirmation that you personally took the image that you are submitting.

Images must contain a winter or Christmassy theme and be at least 1MB in size.

The winning photographer will be notified in November.