Dancers lined up for latest contest

Young dancers launched this year’s Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival in the ornate surroundings of the Winter Gardens’ Spanish Hall.

The four-day competition is taking place in the suite at the complex instead of the usual Empress Ballroom while repairs to the ceiling take place.

Winter Gardens’ managing director Michael Williams said: “The children’s event was very busy and people enjoyed the more intimate setting and the Spanish suite facilities as a change from the Empress Ballroom.

There was an excellent atmosphere and they were accompanied by the Empress Orchestra – just as they would be in the ballroom.”

Following Saturday’s junior contest, which included boy/girl, all girl, solo events and formation teams for six to 16-year-olds, the adult competitions conclude today with entries in amateur, pro-am, senior and social dancing rounds.

Tickets available at the Winter Gardens box office.