Book review: Shorebirds in Action: An introduction to waders and their behaviour, by Richard Chandler

Bird watchers will love this book. With fabulous photographs and fascinating information, it really is a great read.

Shorebirds or waders are a large group of small to medium build birds who live worldwide in predominately coastal or wetland habitats.

Some of the birds are sedentary, whilst the others are amongst the world’s most migratory bird species, travelling thousands of kilometres in a few days.

The book covers the habits of the birds and the territorial behaviour both when feeding and breeding.

It is split in to two sections and is a real gem as well as a great source of information.

Shorebirds in Action: An introduction to waders and their behaviour, by Richard Chandler, £21.95 and published by www.whittlespublishing.com

