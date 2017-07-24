BLACKPOOL AIRSHOW 2017: Display times

Have your say

One of Blackpool's biggest events is back.

Blackpool Air Show which showcases the best in British aviation is set to take place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 2017, starting shortly after 1.30pm on both days.

The free event will also feature the RAF Red Arrows for the first time on both days.

Visitors are advised to arrive in the resort early to avoid the traffic queues.

Organisers are also encouraging people attending the event to follow 'I Love Blackpool' on Facebook or @visitblackpool on Twitter to keep up-to-date with any changes to display times.

Here are the display times over the two days...

Air show display time for Saturday, August 12, 201

Start - End / Aircraft

13:15 - 13:23 / TYPHOON

13:26 - 13:38 / TWISTER

13:41 - 13:51 / BULLDOG & CHIPMUNK

13:54 - 14:02 / HUEY 509

14:05 - 14:21 / THE BLADES

14:24 - 14:34 / STRIKEMASTER

14:37 - 14:45 / YAK 50

14:48 - 15:00 / TRIG TEAM

15:03 - 15:21 / BBMF 15:09

15:24 - 15:39 / BREITLING

15:42 - 15:50 / CALIDUS

16:00 - 16:20 / RED ARROWS

Air show display time for Sunday, August 13, 2017

Start - End / Aircraft

13:15 - 13:23 / TYPHOON

13:26 - 13:38 / TWISTER

13:41 - 13:59 / BBMF

14:02 - 14:12 / BULLDOG & CHIPMUNK

14:15 - 14:23 / HUEY 509

14:26 - 14:42 / THE BLADES

14:45 - 14:55 / STRIKEMASTER

14:58 - 15:06 / YAK 50

15:09 - 15:21 / TRIG TEAM

15:24 - 15:39 / BREITLING

15:42 - 15:50 / CALIDUS

16:00 - 16:20 / RED ARROWS