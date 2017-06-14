Animal Antics return to park for resort's Wordpool festival

A Blackpool park will be transformed by a host of Animal Antics are part of the resort’s annual Wordpool festival.

Wordpool’s Animal Antics Family Day returns for its eleventh year on Saturday July 1, running from 1pm to 4pm.

The day will feature more than 20 different events, activities and attractions crammed into three hours of creative fun. Rain or shine there will be lots of exciting things to see, make and do for all ages.

Children will be spoilt for choice with the variety of activities on offer, including the Storytellers’ Stage with Thingymigig Puppet Theatre’s stories and songs of Kit and Caboodle’s remarkable journey.

There will be poetry from award winning children’s poet Terry Caffrey, storytelling from Dan the Storyman and a new performance from Oldham Coliseum Theatre Young Rep.

The Blackpool Libraries Big Tent will be inviting children to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge and will be hosting fun crafting, storytelling for early years and so much more.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “This is an amazing free day of fun and activities for all the family.

“I take my own children and we always have a great time.

“We are very grateful for the tireless support of the Wordpool volunteers, partners and the Friends of Stanley Park.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult.