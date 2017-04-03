10 things to do this weekend (April 8 and 9)

Looking for ideas to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained over the Easter holidays?

PAID: Plant Hunters’ Fair, Hoghton, Saturday, April 8

Hoghton Tower have teamed up with Plant Hunters’ Fairs to bring a spring treat for all plant lovers, with the entrance fee in aid of Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust. With admission at just £1.00 for the Plant Fair, what better way to get your gardening season off to great start with the opportunity to visit many specialist nurseries from across the country at this stunning location. It is open from 10am until 4pm. Optional entry to Hoghton Tower Gardens only is £2.20 . For more information telephone 01254 852986.

PAID: Mr Muddy Fingers Day, Milnthorpe, Saturday, April 8

Recognising the plight of the world’s Amphibia, Pat Wisniewski (AKA Mr Muddy Fingers) set out to preserve captive populations of all those that he could and spread the word far and wide. The “Mr Muddy Fingers Day” will serve as a memorial event for the much-missed man and raise awareness of the difficulties amphibians are facing. It promises to be a fun yet educational day out for all the family. It’s at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis. For more information call 015395 63027.

PAID: Easter Crafts, Thornton, Saturday, April 8

Why not take the family out to decorate a wooden Easter bunny at Wyre Estuary Country Park on River Road, Stanah. It’s a great way to keep the little ones entertained in the Easter holidays. Wyre Estuary Country Park also features plenty of other activities and walks to keep them busy. This event costs £1.50 per item and runs from 2pm until 3.30pm. Booking is essential so ring 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Animal Encounters: Circle of Life, Preston, Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

‘Lion Learners’ return with special sessions focusing on new life. You’ll get the chance to get up and close with all sorts of creatures, from remarkable reptiles and mega mini beasts to relatives of the Easter Bunny! It’s at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off jct 31 of the M6 at 10.15 am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.15pm both days. Admission is £2.50. Pre-booking is advised - visit http://brockholes.skiddletickets.com/events or call 01772 872000.

FREE: Big Beach Day Out, Cleveleys, Saturday, April 8

Go along and learn about your local Marine Environment with hands on beach themed crafts and experiences. Maintaining the beach areas around the county is important for the environment and this is a great way to learn more about it, especially for the children who will benefit in years to come. Meet at the Sea Swallow Statue, top of Victoria Road in Cleveleys, between 1pm and 3pm. For more information call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: The Amazing Bubble Man, Preston, Saturday, April 8

Louis Pearl explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerised. From square bubbles, fog and helium bubbles, giant bubbles, volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles, the Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages. It’s at the Guild Hall in Preston at 2pm. Tickets are £11, available from the box office on 01772 804444.

FREE: Treasure Hunt, Morecambe, until Saturday, April 8

West End Million is organising a Treasure Hunt in Morecambe. To have a chance of winning a grand prize, treasure hunters have to find a special iron key that opens an ancient box containing the cash. The clues are contained in leaflets available from any shop in the West End displaying a Treasure Hunt poster. To give you a head start, here is the first part of clue 1: Worthy they, who heed both Sides./Swath’d in Lead, the Key abides./Twice of three, the Numbers six,/Once combin’d, its Place do fix.In Pen of Green the Stones contain’d,/By Road of Her whose Consort reign’d. The prizes will be presented at That Spring Thing Festival on April 23.

PAID: Little Ravers Baby Rave, St Annes, Sunday, April 9

Baby raves are unique music and dance parties aimed at under 8s. This one is an Old Skool 90s Anthems Baby Rave featuring classic dance tunes, bubble machines, dance routines, lighting, instruments and soft play - ensuring the ultimate sensory experience for all the family. It’s on at Pleasure Island, South Promenade in St Annes from 10.30am. Tickets are £5 for one adult and one child; £2.50 per extra family member. For more information call 07715 298362.

FREE: It’s Time to Play, Preston, Saturday, April 8

Children’s television favourites Rebecca Keatley and Sid Sloane from CBeebies’ hit show Let’s Play will bring their live stage show ‘It’s Time to Play’ to St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston. ‘It’s Time to Play’ invites the audience to join in play, laugh, sing and dance. Children will also have a chance to meet the pair in between the two shows. Show times are 12pm and 2pm. Admission is free. There’s also free crafts and balloom twisting during the week. For more information call 01772 204202.

PAID: The Mad Hatters Enchanted Tea Party, Blackpool, Sunday, April 9

Join Alice and the Mad Hatter at this Easter event where little ones can meet and greet with their all time favourite princesses, superheroes and fairytale characters, and not forgetting the Easter bunny! A magical afternoon for all ages. It’s at Viva Blackpool on Church Street, from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £15. Book online at www.vivablackpool.com/event/an-enchanted-easter/ or call 01253 297297. The event is also being held on Sunday, April 16.

FREE: Marine Mammal Sea Watch, Fleetwood, Saturday, April 8

Get down to Rossall Point in Fleetwood to see if you can spot any marine mammals passing by. A member of the marine team will be there with some binoculars so if you would like to join them then all you need to do is show up! The process is really straightforward – gather at Rossall Point Observation Tower and spend a couple of hours or so looking out to sea, periodically recording environmental factors and of course any marine mammals that you see. It runs from 10am until 1pm. Admission is free. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Nature Tuesday's Wildlife Discovery Event, Heysham, Tuesday, April 11

Heysham Nature Reserve are hosting an afternoon of activities. Start your visit at Heysham Visitor’s Centre then walk up (steps) to the Reserve for a variety of wildlife activities and self-led trails. Drop-in and out at your leisure between 1pm and 4pm. Admission is free and no booking required. For more info call 01524 868451.

PAID: Mad Science: Electricity and Energy, Preston, Monday, April 10

Mad Science return to Brockholes Nature Reserve off Jct 31 or the M6, with more of their exciting practical workshops. Kids can check out the various sources of electric power by working out how to generate electricity. They’ll discuss fossil fuels and how important renewable energy is - they may even use some children to power the plasma ball! There are workshops for ages five to eight at 10.15am, 11.30am and 1pm; a workshop for ages nine to 12 is at 2.15pm. Tickets are £8.95 and pre-booking required. Telephone 01772 872000 to book.

FREE: X Factor Open Auditions, Blackpool, Sunday, April 9

The X Factor production team will be visiting the Sands Venue in the Palatine Buildings on the Promenade in Blackpool. They are holding open auditions for all you hardy hopefuls. If you think you have what it takes to be the next big thing, then go along and meet the team. It runs between 11am and 5.30pm and it is free to audition. For more information call 01253 625262 or email boxoffice@the-sands.co.uk

FREE: Cotton, Preston, Monday, April 10

Have a go at weaving to find out if you would have made it in Preston’s harsh cotton industry. Join in this workshop in the Discover Preston gallery at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. It is suitable for ages five to 12 and admission is free. There is no need to book in advance. Part of the Arty Explorers workshops. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.