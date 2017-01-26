Wyre and Fylde schools’ badminton bonanza

The badminton action is red-hot in Wyre and Fylde schools this term.

Three boys’ competitions are up and running for Under-12s, 14s and 16s.

Group matches are being staged at Cardinal Allen, Hodgson and St Bedes with the two top in each group battling it out on finals night and the other schools competing in the plate competition.

AllStars were invited along to the Under-14 group A matches at Hodgson, where the host school’s A team top the topped the table after winning all four matches.

St Aidan’s were second, followed by Garstang, St Bede’s and Baines.

Cardinal Allen staged group B matches and again the host school topped the table unbeaten. Hodgson C were second, Hodgson B third and Millfield fourth.

The Hodgson event was co-ordinated by teacher Paul Egan, who told AllStars: “The matches have been very competitive and the most pleasing thing is that over 50 boys were taking part in competitive badminton.”