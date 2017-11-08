Vikings repelled by valiant Blackpool Basketball Club

Blackpool Basketball Club completed a clean sweep on their three-match road trip with a 93-84 win at York Vikings.

Despite missing the towering Mark Cowell,Blackpool raced into an 8-0 lead, including back-to-back three-point shots from Aitor Estrada and Chris Hodkin.

Greg Slater forced his way to the basket for the lay-up and the foul, pushing Blackpool out to a 15-8 lead.

York hit back well, taking advantage of some defensive lapses to score 12 quick points.

Estrada continued his fine start with five points as Blackpool ended a back-and-forth opening quarter with a slender 28-26 advantage.

York edged ahead 36-32 advantage but Blackpool’s defence tightened up and six points from James Ormond inspired a 13-2 run.

Estrada beat the buzzer fora three-point shot from way behind the line to leave Blackpool 50-44 ahead at half-time.

Six players scored for Blackpool in a tight third period, in which Chris Pangan notched five points to add to another eight from Estrada.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Blackpool were 75-66 ahead and three minutes later they had opened up a 16-point lead.

York made a push and converted Blackpool’s turnovers into points to cut the deficit to three with two minutes left.

Blackpool took a timeout and composed themselves to secure the win, Rhys Young sealing it with a steal and emphatic two- handed slam dunk

Estrada top-scored with 28 points, hitting seven three-pointers and six rebounds.

James Ormond had a perfect shooting night, going eight from eight to go with his 13 rebounds. Young added 12 points.

Blackpool return home to face Barrow Thorns this Sunday at 2.15pm at Blackpool Sixth.

Pictured: Greg Whittaker