Top all-rounders at AKS

AKS faced Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College in the second round of rounders matches, winning two of the three games.

AKS Year 8 continued their winning start with a hard-fought victory. Excellent fielding limited Lytham’s scoring opportunities and two great catches from Mia Williams put the batters under more pressure.

After limiting Lytham to seven rounds, AKS also struggled to get the ball past the well-organised Lytham fielders.

Tara Williams scored the first full rounder with a well placed hit and further scores from Ellie Shepherd, Nyah Holden, Hattie Ross and Mia Williams made the score 11.5-7 at the break.

Lytham started their second innings well, scoring from their first hit, but another good catch from Williams and good post play from Hannah Turner saw them lose four players in quick succession.

Half rounders saw Lytham draw level and some full rounders followed as they LSA finished with a total of 16, leaving AKS in need of five rounders to win.

Anna Haslem, Jenny Dawson and Hattie Ross all scored rounders from the first three bowls, then Jenny Dawson and Ruby Wildish hit the ball superbly into the spaces to score.

With the match won, AKS scored further rounders through Nyah Holden, Jenny Dawson (2) and Hannah Turner for a final score of 24.5-16. Player of the match was Tara Williams for her intelligent fielding and two rounders.

After defeat in their first match, the AKS Year 9 team raised their game to win a very close and exciting game.

AKS batted first, showing good decision-making and scoring well.

Lytham then exploited gaps in the AKS outfield to lead 10-9 after the first innings.

LSA managed to get most of the AKS team out with good catching and post fielding in the second innings. Sally Dawson and Millie Duncan managed to stay in until the end of the innings and scored well take the total to 17.

Defending a low total was always going to be difficult but AKS fielded superbly to take the match down to the final ball. Lytham needed a full rounder to win and a half for the draw, but the batter couldn’t get a clean hit and was stumped as AKS won 17-16.5.

The Year 7 A match was another nailbiter, in which 43 rounders were scored and the result was in the balance until the final last three balls.

AKS batted first and after some great hitting from Ziv Wilson they scored a creditable 7.5 rounders.

Lytham got off to a good start, despite good bowling from Prisha Rajan and solid fielding, to hit back with 10 rounders of their own.

With every AKS player contributing half or full rounders in the second innings, Wilson scored from almost every hit as they set a target of 20.

Lytham started their second innings slowly, Wilson getting their best batter out with an amazing catch.

However, Lytham got into their stride and several half rounders kept the result in doubt.

Great hitting from the last Lytham batters and excellent running at speed saw them score rounders off the last three balls to seal a 22-20 win. AKS player of the match Wilson scored seven rounders .