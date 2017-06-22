Table tennis a spectacle in Blackpool

Children from across Blackpool joined in the fun and games at the Blackpool PING Table Tennis Festival.

Last Wednesday’s event launched Blackpool’s involvement in this national programme.

St Johns and Park Community Academy descended on St Johns Square for a day of table tennis skills, drills, games and activities and had the opportunity play games including round the table, wiff waff with reading books and keepy uppy challenges with inflatable bananas, frisbees and frying pans.

They then headed over to face the table tennis rocket to see how many of the speedily-fired balls they could return in 30 seconds.

The event kick-started Blackpool’s PING Programme, which will see table tennis tables located across local community areas and at famous attractions, such as Stanley Park, Winter Gardens and Blackpool Zoo.

The aim of the programme is to get more people playing the game by taking the sport to them and placing it in on their doorsteps.

The children worked closely with young leaders from Blackpool Sixth throughout the day and received some expert coaching from the Table Tennis England team and professional players who have experience playing the game at Olympic and Commonwealth levels.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “The day was great fun and we saw table tennis being played in ways we never thought possible.

“Many of the children who joined us had never played the game before, so it was an ideal opportunity to show them how easily they can get into it and how they can carry on playing in the future.

“The number of people involved in putting on the event is huge and we would like to them for their support in the build-up.

“We are looking forward to working with them closely to drive the interest levels up for all ages.”