St George’s get a big hand for Blackpool schools’ success

Talk about a show of hands!

Blackpool secondary schools tried their hand at the sport of handball during the last half-term, with tournaments taking place for each age group at several schools.

AllStars was invited along to Montgomery High School for a year 7 boys’ tournament and ROB LOCK’S photographs should give you a taste of this fast-moving, all-action sport. St George’s emerged as the overall winners, with St Mary’s the runners-up.

The host school, Highfield and Unity also competed in the exciting competition.

Our pictures show action from matches between Montgomery (maroon tops) and St Mary’s (vests), and between Highfield (blue tops) and Unity (vests).