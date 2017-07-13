SPAR Lancashire Youth Games: report and results

Pupils from schools across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde are celebrating after storming to success at the largest youth sporting event in the county, scooping seven medals.

More than 2,000 pupils from 15 districts met at Blackpool’s Stanley Park to compete in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals last week in a bid to be crowned county champions in a range of sports.

Following months of qualifying competitions to earn their places in the finals, pupils didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits as they battled it out in 16 events, including athletics, cricket, gymnastics and mini-tennis.

Team Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde racked up an impressive medal tally, bringing home seven medals in total, including five gold, one silver and one bronze.

Park Community Academy wowed judges, scooping an impressive two gold medals for team Blackpool in the inclusive orienteering and inclusive gymnastics events, while St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School stole second place in gymnastics after an impressive floor, vault and body management performance.

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School marked success by bringing home gold in one of the most hard-fought sports, touch rugby, while the districts scooped two of the three top places in mini-tennis, with Hambleton Primary Academy scoring first place in the sport and AKS taking silver.

The success did not stop there for team Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, with Shakespeare Primary School snatching gold for Wyre in one of the county final’s most highly anticipated events – girls’ football.

The title of overall county champions was bestowed upon team Chorley, which scooped a total of six medals, including four gold.

Proceedings kicked off with an opening ceremony, which saw pupils marching in the district parade before Coun. Ian Coleman, the Mayor of Blackpool, delivered an inspiring speech.

The Lancashire Lion, the SPAR Lancashire School Games mascot, was on hand to motivate and encourage the children, while school games makers from Ormskirk High School helped co-ordinate the event.

Rock FM DJ Fiona Sadler compered as pupils from Parklands High School entertained the crowds with an energetic dance performance before the competitions began.

Dave Rohman, school games organiser for Blackpool, said: “The SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals event is the highlight of the county’s school sports calendar and this year didn’t disappoint, with fantastic performances in all sports and it was brilliant to see the children giving it their all.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers and school games makers without whose support the county finals wouldn’t be possible, and a huge well done to Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde pupils for doing our districts proud.”

Now in its 11th year, the SPAR Lancashire School Games is implemented by the county’s school games organisers and sponsored by James Hall and Company Ltd, SPAR distributors for the North of England.

This year the retailer is celebrating 60 years since its first store was set up in 1957, with more than 2,700 across the country and over 12,000 worldwide today.

Anthony Barton, operations and HR director at James Hall & Company Ltd, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to lend our support to the biggest youth sporting event in Lancashire, and the county finals is always a highly anticipated event we look forward to. This year is particularly special as we celebrate 60 years of SPAR.

“It’s so encouraging and rewarding to see youngsters of all backgrounds and abilities participating in, and enjoying, competitive sport and I’d like to congratulate all those who took part in the event.”

PAN football

Gold – Central Lancaster High School, Lancaster

Silver – Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Engineering College, West Lancashire

Bronze – Pendle Vale College, Pendle

KS3 inclusive orienteering

Gold – Park Community Academy, Blackpool

Silver – Oakhill School, Ribble Valley

Bronze – Ridgewood Community High School, Burnley

Inclusive gymnastics

Gold – Park Community Academy, Blackpool

Silver – Mayfield Special School, Chorley

Tee-ball

Gold – Crosshill Special School, Blackburn

Silver – West Lancashire Community High School, West Lancashire

Bronze – Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston

Primary orienteering

Gold – St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, Heysham

Silver – The Redeemer Church of England Primary School, Blackburn

Bronze – Dallas Road Community Primary School, Lancaster

Girls’ football

Gold – Shakespeare Primary School, Wyre

Silver – St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, West Lancashire

Bronze – Crawshawbooth Primary School, Rossendale

Gymnastics

Gold – Queen’s Drive Primary School, Preston

Silver – St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Blackpool

Bronze – Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School, South Ribble

High five netball

Gold – St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Ribble Valley

Silver – Longsands Community Primary School, Preston

Bronze – Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Chorley

Handball

Gold – Lancaster Royal Grammar School, Lancaster

Silver – Academy at Worden, South Ribble

Bronze – Fisher More RC High School, Pendle

Tri golf

Gold – Buckshaw Primary School, Chorley

Silver – Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School, Preston

Bronze – Tarleton Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, West Lancashire

Athletics (boys)

Gold – Lancaster Royal Grammar School, Lancaster

Silver – St Bede’s Roman Catholic High School, Blackburn

Bronze – Broughton High School, Preston

Athletics (girls)

Gold – Broughton High School, Preston

Silver – Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, Ribble Valley

Bronze - St Bede’s Roman Catholic High School, Blackburn

Mini tennis

Gold – Hambleton Primary Academy, Wyre

Silver – Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School, Burnley

Bronze – AKS Lytham Independent School, Fylde

Touch rugby

Joint Gold – Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Wyre

Joint Gold – Holy Cross Catholic High School, Chorley

Bronze – St Mary’s Catholic High School Leyland, South Ribble

Duathlon

Joint Gold – Albany Academy (girls) and Parklands High School (boys), Chorley

Joint Gold – Haslingden High School, Rossendale

Bronze – Colne Park High School, Pendle

Cricket

Gold – Trinity & St Michael’s CE & Methodist Primary School, Chorley

Silver – Lower Darwen Primary School, Blackburn

Bronze – Bolton-le-Sands Church of England Primary School, Heysham

Overall winners

Gold - Chorley

Silver - Ribble Valley

Bronze - Preston