Smashing fun in schools’ tennis event

The big build-up to Wimbledon has begun and the tennis season is well under way in Fylde, where AKS staged an under-13 tournament for secondary schools.

A place in the county finals was at stake in the competition for year 7-8 boys and girls, organised by the Fylde and Wyre Sports Partnership.

Hosts AKS won through to the final to face neighbours St Bede’s Catholic High School.

And it was St Bede’s who won the right to contest next week’s finals, having won most points over their four matches.

The county showdown will take place at South Ribble Tennis Centre in Bamber Bridge on Friday, June 30.