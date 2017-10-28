Struggling Fylde trail at the interval

Have your say

Half-time: Fylde RFC 12 Birmingham-Moseley 19

Fylde trailed by three tries to two at the interval in this National League One clash.

Bottom club Fylde drew first blood thanks to a fine, 70-yard breakaway try by Tom Grimes.

The visitors hit back with tries from Adam Caves and Buster Lawrence, James Dixon adding a conversion to put them 12-5 up.

Fylde lhit back with an outstanding, individual try by Harlan Corrie, goaled by Greg Smith, which levelled the scores.

On 35 minutes Caves claimed his second try for Birmingham-Moseley, Dixon converting.