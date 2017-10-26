Match report: Blackpool RUFC 36 Preston Grasshoppers Fifths 18

Blackpool RU made it seven league wins out of seven with victory in horrendous conditions away to Hoppers.

Blackpool RU made it seven league wins out of seven with a 36-18 victory away to Preston Grasshoppers 5 in horrendous conditions.

Looking to bounce back from their cup defeat by Rochdale, Blackpool started well as Daniel Komosinski and Dan Sutcliffe provided the platform for fly-half Adam Glover to scythe through the defence before slipping out a great pass for Paul Vuti to score. James Carty slotted over the conversion.

Making light of the terrible conditions as Storm Brian battered the region, Blackpool played some excellent structured rugby and extended their lead as Pete Wilkinson and Tristan Ainscough secured quick ball from the breakdown for Glover to put Leon Mason through a gap, Carty adding the conversion.

Glover set up the next try moments later, sending Dean Bailey through for the try. Carty added the extras for a commanding 21-0 lead.

The two sides then traded penalty goals as Hoppers broke their duck, then scored in the corner just before half-time to make it 24-8 at the interval.

They continued their fightback after the restart with a second try out wide, cutting the gap to 24-13.

Determined not to let Hoppers back into the game, Blackpool stepped up a gear. And after excellent work at the line-out from Chris Parlour and Stuart Charnock, Glover (left) showed fantastic footwork as he danced past the defenders to score under the posts, with Carty maintaining his impeccable kicking.

As conditions worsened, with torrential rain and strong winds, Blackpool were buoyed by the introduction of Callum Reid and Mick Harrison.

And with 10 minutes left they sealed their victory as yet another outstanding break and pass from Glover resulted in Vuti offloading for full-back Antony Clark to power over and make it 36-13.

The home side piled on the pressure in the closing stages to score a consolation try despite dogged scrambling defence involving replacements Russell Woodward and Dave Collett.

All the players on both teams deserve credit for their effort and commitment in the conditions, but man of the match honours went to Glover for directing his side around the park, creating a number tries and capping a fine performance with a well deserved touchdown of his own.

Blackpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten league run at home to Kirkby Lonsdale on Saturday.

Blackpool: Wilkinson, Parlour, Finegan, Charnock, Ainscough, Sutcliffe, Bailey, Komosinski; Reynolds, Glover, Carty, Vuti, Mason, Swarbrick, Clark; Replacements, Woodward, Collett, Harrison, Reid.

