Match report: Blackpool RU 25 Aspull Seconds 10

Blackpool recorded their sixth successive league victory as they came from behind for a hard-fought win.

Blackpool RUFC 25 Aspull 2 10

Their strength in depth was again on show as the match developed into a battle in the mud against the Wigan side.

The visitors drew first blood with a penalty in front of the posts and further pressure saw them increase their lead to 10-0 after 20 minutes with a converted try.

Blackpool stormed back with powerful running to set up camp in the Aspull half and Ashley Swarbrick showed his pace on a 40-metre surge to the line after taking Antony Clark’s excellent long pass.

The home side continued to pile on the pressure and came agonisingly close to scoring as it remained 10-5 at the interval.

They continued to dominate field position after the rstart and James Carty’s cool penalty cut the deficit to two points.

Aspull tried to respond but were met with resolute defence from a Blackpool side that took the lead for the first time with another Carty penalty after Greg Jones made his mark off the bench.

The lead was stretched to 18-10 when Adam Glover scythed through the defence and linked up with half-back partner Carl Reynolds before second rower Niall Crane dived over for a try which Carty converted.

Blackpool maintained firm control of the contest and finished with a flourish as powerful carries from Leon Mason and Tristan Ainscough provided the platform for Mick Harrison to bulldoze his way over from close range. Carty’s fourth goal completed the scoring.

Crane was named man of the match for carrying the fight to Aspull all afternoon.

Blackpool take a break from league action on Saturday to visit Rochdale in the first round of the LBS Plate.

Blackpool: Harrison, Wilkinson, C Parlour, Crane, Ainscough, Parker, Woodward, Mason, Reynolds, Glover, Carty, Vuti, Clark, Swarbrick, Richmond; replacements: Jones, R Parlour, Worrall, Smith, Bray, Boynton