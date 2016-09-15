Junior rugby round-up: Fleetwood U15 and Kirkham GS

Fleetwood RUFC travelled to Brougton Park for a Lancashire Junior Rugby Challenge and returned home with an impressive win.

Ollie Haddow opened the scoring and added another later in the game. He was joined by Michael Pangburn (3), and Jonty Stow.

Team captain Henry Anslow was pleased to see a winning start to their season.

He said: “We were good and worked well as a team. Our communication during the game was also good. Six tries showed how we controlled the game.”

Jacob Gray was named man of the match after a notable display at fly-half.

Anslow added: “Jacob played well. His decisions were good and he was involved with most of the tries. We have our first win and that’s something to build on.”

The team are away again this weekend; they visit West Park in the same competition.