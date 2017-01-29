Match report: Plymouth Albion 29 Fylde 21

PLYMOUTH ALBION 29

The 20-man squad included 11 players aged 21 and under, with an overall average of 24.

The youngsters certainly did their bit in one of their grittiest and bravest performances away from the Woodlands this season.

Despite being 26-7 in arrears by the 70th minute, Fylde hit back strongly and scored two converted tries to get within striking distance.

However, a last minute indiscretion led to a successful Albion penalty and the loss of a bonus point.

Once again away from home, Fylde found themselves playing catch up as early as the sixth minute as Rupert Freestone drove and Matt Shepherd added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

This was doubled in the 14th minute when Niles Dacres crashed over, Shepherd converting it well.

Fylde came back strongly, fashioning several scoring opportunities, and in the 26th minute, James Bailey jinked past a couple of Albion defenders to score his second senior try with Sam Bedlow converting.

Albion extended their lead just before half-time when Matt Crosscombe chased a long kick ahead and outran the defence to touch down.

Shepherd’s conversion made it 21-7 at the interval.

Early in the second period, the Fylde coaches introduced Matt Lamprey, George Blackwell and Tom Carleton.

The youngsters hardly had time to find their feet before their side was a man down when Nick Gray was sinbinned for a technical offence.

The two teams battled for supremacy without further scores until the 70th minute.

Another Albion rolling maul led to Dan Pullinger being driven over for his side’s fourth try and a 26-7 lead.

Albion lost Rupert Cooper to the sinbin in the 71st minute and Fylde took full advantage.

They attacked in the 75th minute as Gray scored from close range with Bedlow converting.

Two minutes later and Jack Turley scored his second try in successive weeks.

Bedlow converted the try and suddenly Fylde were just one score away from the hosts who were clearly rattled.

Albion fought their way downfield and a high tackle by David Fairbrother was punished by a yellow card and a penalty. Shepherd nailed the kick and the losing bonus point was lost.