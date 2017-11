Have your say

Full-time: Fylde 19 Blackheath 26

Bottom club Fylde had to settle for a losing bonus point in this National League One clash.

They did well to score three tries given that Blackheath had the lion's share of the possession and the territory.

The home side scored tries through Tom Grimes, Tom Burtonwood and Tom Carleton, with Greg Smith landing two conversions.,

Blackheath scored four touchdowns through Joe Tarrant (2) Tom Baldwin and Harry Bate - the other points came from the boot of Tarrant.