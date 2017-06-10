Fylde trio help England Counties to big win

Fylde’s Tom Carleton crossed for a hat-trick as England Counties’ under-20 team won their Test against Holland A in Watergaareden by a convincing 58-8 margin.

Carleton, son of the former England winger John, was one of three Fylde players in the England side.

Connor Wilkinson and Tom Ashcroft. like Carleton products of Kirkham Grammar School rugby, were also in the England team that remained unbeaten over the two matches of the tour.

They won their first match by 36-8.

Part of the England coaching team in the Netherlands was Paul Arnold, formerly of Fylde and now with Preston Grasshoppers.