Fylde's late rally just falls short

Full time: Fylde 22 Birmingham-Moseley 26

Fylde put up a bold effort, but it was not enough to register only their second win of the season in National League One.

Bottom club Fylde drew first blood after nine minutes thanks to a fine, 70-yard breakaway try by Tom Grimes.

The visitors hit back with tries from Adam Caves and Buster Lawrence, James Dixon adding a conversion to put them 12-5 up.

Fylde lhit back with an outstanding, individual try by Harlan Corrie, goaled by Greg Smith, which levelled the scores.

On 35 minutes Caves claimed his second try for Birmingham-Moseley, Dixon converting.

In the second half, Fylde reduced the deficit with a Smith penalty.

This was followed by a try from Chris Briers, Smith converting to give the home side the lead at 22-19.

Birmingham-Moseley regained the lead with a penalty try and held on to the victory, despite a concerted but vain effort by the home side to pull the game out of the fire.

Fylde had to settle for just a single point, bringing their tally for the season to a meagre six.