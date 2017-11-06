Fylde coach Spragg ready for battle after vital victory

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg admitted there was still room for improvement following Fylde’s desperately-needed second win of the season.

Greg Smith's late penalty sealed a 16-15 victory for National League One's bottom club at Old Albanian and Spragg said: “We were actually quite disappointing with the ball in hand and coughed it up too easily, but some abrasive and enthusiastic defence managed to keep us in the game.

“I’m really happy for Greg Smith that he nailed the final long-distance kick.

“He’s not had the start to the season that we hoped for but is finding his form now, and this should pump him full of confidence for the next few games.

“It’s important that we don’t get too carried away with this win and keep challenging ourselves in training to get better.”

Spragg is well aware they face a tough test back at the Woodlands on Saturday. “Blackheath are a top team, who will be out for blood after losing at the death (21-19 to Bishops Stortford),” he said.

“To me, that means next weekend’s game will be a real battle and I can’t wait!”