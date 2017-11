Half-time: Fylde 12 Blackheath 14

Fylde were involved in a close encounter at the Woodlands in National League One

Blackheath scored tries through Tom Baldwin and Joseph Tarrant, both converted by the latter.

Fylde's response was a left-wing try by Tom Grimes and a pushover try with hooker Tom Burtonwood on the end of it, Greg Smith added the goal points to narrow the gap to two points at the break.