Full time: Fylde 0, Coventry 64

Porblems mounted for Fylde as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of a rampant top of the table Coventry side at the Woodlands.

Fylde were taken to the cleaners by a rampant Coventry, who scored 10 tries, including a pair of hat-tricks for hooker Scott Tolmie and winger Tom Emery.

This embarrassing defeat only added to Fylde's relegation worries as they are stranded at the bottom of the table.