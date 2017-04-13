From Fleetwood to sunny Spain for rugby team

Fleetwood Rugby Union Football Club Under-17s are enjoying sunnier climes this week on their end-of-season tour to Spain.

The junior colts flew from Liverpool to Barcelona on Sunday for a five-day stay.

Team coach and tour organiser Jon Amor says a great deal of planning and fundraising has made the international break possible.

Jon said: “The trip has been four years in planning and two years of fundraising by the players and parents brought in a remarkable £20,000. We have 38 players and parents travelling and it’s the first time abroad for some of the party. Over the five days we have two games, a tour of the Nou Camp stadium, a trip to a water park and a couple of days on the beach.”

Winger Adam Robinson, 16, was looking forward to a fun-filled adventure but also recognised the important team-building element.

Adam said: “Team spirit is important as it brings us more together in time for next season. It’s a big season coming up as senior colts.

“It’s our final year together and some lads will be looking to impress first team coach Steve Woodburn and hopefully make the step up.”

Meanwhile, the club’s European exploits continue on Friday, when the Under-15 boys’ team head to Holland and a four-day tour around Amsterdam.