Fleetwood Rugby Club enter break on a high

Fleetwood RUFC are up to fifth in rugby union’s North Lancs/Cumbria League following a fourth straight victory.

Saturday’s 30-17 win at Eccles was a very pleasing result over a team which played at a higher level last season.

Canadian scrum-half Gavin Powell kicked six of his seven goals in what was a highly promising individual display by the former Rossall Colts players.

Tryscorers for Fleetwood were Alex Ogden, Kris Phillips and Jack Brocklehurst (pictured).

Coach Steve Woodburn said: “We struggled in the first couple of weeks of the season but now the squad has got stronger. We are turning up and are doing the business at the moment.

“Eccles have had a couple of good wins, so this was always going to be a tough game for us.

“Our defence was key and we were good value for the win, although they scored a couple of late tries. We were dominant up front against a strong Eccles pack.

“We completed well at the set-pieces and kept them at bay, and when the opportunities came our way we took them.”

It’s a blank weekend in the league and Fleetwood, who are three points behind second-placed Keswick, will return to action at home to the unbeaten league leaders Tarleton on Saturday week.