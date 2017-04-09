Fleetwood 81 Workington 14: Match report

Rampant Fleetwood treated their supporters to a 12-try feast in their final home game of the North Lancs/Cumbria League season.

op scorer Kris Phillips led the way with four tries, while there were two for Brad Stapleton as Rob Brookfield, Jack Crompton, Owen Brown, James Torkington and Karl Bowling also crossed the whitewash, as did Paul Bamber but he suffered a knee injury in the process.

Scott Richardson contributed 21 points with a penalty and nine conversions in a team display to please captain Ricky Newton.

Sponsors Marston’s Brewery named Owen Brown as man of the match as the centre continued his outstanding run of form.

Relegated bottom club Workington at least scored two consolation tries and should be complemented on their work-rate and determination.

Fleetwood remain eighth and complete their season after Easter with visits to two of the top three, Aspatria and champions Carlisle.