Desire in defence pleases Fylde coach

Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg commended his side’s resilience even though they suffered the frustration of another defeat at the hands of Blackheath.

Spragg insisted: “You don’t get defence like that from a team that doesn’t care about the club and the shirt that they are playing for.

“I am pleased with the players even though we lost.

“Some of the lads are finding their feet at this level and some still have some way to go.

“The defence in our own 22 was very strong. When their forwards tried the pick-and-go near the line, our defence was good.

“We gave ourselves a fighting chance and there was a definite improvement

“We have lost our last two home matches but in both of them we have been in the game.

“The lads have played some decent rugby and we have not been an easy team to score against. We have been pretty aggressive and confrontational.

“It was frustrating to lose the game but we will take it and move forward.”

Spragg contended that Fylde’s try tally could have been more than three against Blackheath, who had areas that could have been exploited better.

“There were definitely opportunities to score more tries.

“There was space in the back that Blackheath didn’t cover particularly well and I would have liked us to have done better. We’ll talk about that and hopefully make better decisions in future.”