Defence dominates as Blackpool win again

Top of the table Blackpool RUFC stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 39-0 victory over third-placed Kirkby Lonsdale.

Blackpool were quickly out of the blocks and soon established a lead they would never surrender.

From a scrum on halfway Kyle Bedford peeled off from the base, drawing in the defenders, before releasing an offload to send winger Ashley Swarbrick racing away and diving over the whitewash.

The home side doubled their advantage minutes later as excellent carries from Greg Jones, Mick Harrison and Russell Woodward provided the platform for Bedford to bulldoze his way through a number of would-be tacklers and power over the line.

The home players were clearly on top and it came as no shock when they went further ahead as, from a lineout deep within the Kirkby half, excellent pressure saw Bedford intercept the ball.

He displayed great pace to score his second try of the afternoon with James Carty adding the conversion for a 17-0 lead

Looking capable of scoring with every attack Blackpool were soon over the line again as strong runs from Luke Crosbie and Dean Bailey took their side within touching distance of the visitors tryline with a subsequent driving maul resulting in Chris Parlour muscling his way over.

Within minutes, a great run and offload from Daniel Komosinski released Antony Clark, who slipped a pass inside to send Paul Vuti racing under the sticks with Carty slotting over the extras to put Blackpool 29-0 in front.

After a dominant opening 30 minutes, the home side was guilty of gifting the visitors possession in the closing stages of the half.

Needless penalties saw Kirkby enjoy a period of sustained pressure but that position did not pay dividends.

Blackpool’s dogged defence, with Leon Mason, Dan Sutcliffe and Duncan Holland to the fore, prevented the away side from breaking their duck.

The hosts started the second half in the same vein as the first and were soon over the whitewash again.

Slick handling along the backline from Mason, Bailey and Clark saw Vuti crash over for his second try of the afternoon.

The away side, aided by some silly infringements from Blackpool, came battling back, but were met time and again by resolute, robust defence with Komosinski, Carty and Crosbie leading the way.

With 10 minutes left the home players extended their advantage as excellent work from Richard Parlour and Dean Finegan provided the platform for Sutcliffe to force his way over the whitewash from close range despite the attention of a number of would-be tacklers.

The visitors threatened to break through in the closing stages, but to their credit, Blackpool defended in the same manner as they had done all game.

Chris Moore and Adam Worrall added fresh impetus to the great scrambling defence on show as the home side sealed victory.