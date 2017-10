Have your say

Half-time: Fylde RFC 0 Coventry 38

Fylde were taken to the cleaners by a rampant Coventry in a one-sided clash in National League One at the Woodlands.

It was a procession for top-of-the-table Coventry.

Scott Tolmie scored two tries and there was one each for Tom Emery, Heath Stevens, Anthony Matoto and Jack Preece.

William Maisey added four conversions as Fylde were certain to stay at the bottom of the table at the end of this mauling.